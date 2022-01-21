Mafe hit with amended charge of housebreaking to commit arson & terrorism

This is in addition to charges of terrorism, arson and theft.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of starting a devastating fire at Parliament now faces an amended charge of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson.

Zandile Mafe (49) was to apply for bail on Saturday but that's been postponed because he's in COVID-19 isolation.

Earlier this week, Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe ruled that Mafe's referral for 30 days of mental observation was unlawful.

He ordered that the 49-year-old be transferred from Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital to Pollsmoor Prison.

On Friday, one of the charges against him was amended to housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson.

Mafe's bail hearing has been postponed to 29 January.