Lesufi: Days of township kids being sent to suburban schools will soon be over

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said some township schools have delivered more than 70% bachelor passes.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the days of township children being sent to suburban schools would soon be over, as township schools had started closing the gap in academic performance.

Lesufi was speaking at the announcement of the provincial results for the 2021 matric year on Friday.

Gauteng has scored the second-highest pass rate in the country at 83.2%.

Disparities between township and previously “model c” schools were evident and the National Senior Certificate results were testament to this, with schools in the townships showing poorer results.

But at this year’s results announcement, the township schools were well represented.

Lesufi said some township schools had delivered more than 70% bachelor passes.

“We’re doing this to demonstrate that there is no need to make your children wake up at 4 am to get into a taxi, stuck in traffic because you think education is better on the other side.”

Raymond Mamabolo from the Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, Cullinan, was awarded the top student award from a township school and was pleasantly surprised.

“It’s so overwhelming, I didn’t expect all of this. They [family] feel very, very proud. No one in my family has done this," Mamabolo told Eyewitness News.

Mamabolo has been accepted by the University of Cape Town to study actuarial sciences this year.