Leigh Matthews' killer Moodley set for oral representation to parole board - DCS

CAPE TOWN - The Correctional Services Department said that an oral representation would be made to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board in a matter of convicted killer Donovan Moodley.

This representation will be made on Friday.

In 2004, university student Leigh Matthews was kidnapped and murdered.

A ransom was demanded for her release.

Her killer, Moodley, is currently serving a life jail term at a Johannesburg prison.

He's been fighting his sentence with appeals and applications for early parole.

The organisation, Women and Men Against Child Abuse's Miranda Jordan said that they were supporting the Matthews family and believed that Moodley had not shown remorse for his actions.

"We believe that both Moodley and Correctional Services have shown no proof of Moodley's rehabilitation and that Moodley continues to deny the Matthews family's expert psychologist access to an interview with him," Jordan said.