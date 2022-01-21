'It was hard': Tafelsig Secondary achieves 72% matric pass rate

Tafelsig Secondary is situated in a gang-infested area and has obtained a 72% pass rate up from 2020's 66%.

CAPE TOWN - Matriculants of Tafelsig Secondary in the Western Cape have gathered at their school to collect their results.

The national pass rate was announced on Thursday, at 76.4%.

Some Tafelsig grade 12s there have opted to get their results the old fashioned way, directly from their school.

A nervous Shuraigh Ajouhaar was sitting at the front of the admin building.

"I'm a bit afraid to share what my results are going to be and I'm not sure really but I'm being positive".

He said it was a tough year for him as his father passed away.

"It was a bit hard for me but I'm coping."

The school, situated in a gang-infested area, has obtained a 72% pass rate, up from 2020's 66%.