'It was hard': Tafelsig Secondary achieves 72% matric pass rate
Tafelsig Secondary is situated in a gang-infested area and has obtained a 72% pass rate up from 2020's 66%.
CAPE TOWN - Matriculants of Tafelsig Secondary in the Western Cape have gathered at their school to collect their results.
The national pass rate was announced on Thursday, at 76.4%.
Some Tafelsig grade 12s there have opted to get their results the old fashioned way, directly from their school.
A nervous Shuraigh Ajouhaar was sitting at the front of the admin building.
"I'm a bit afraid to share what my results are going to be and I'm not sure really but I'm being positive".
He said it was a tough year for him as his father passed away.
"It was a bit hard for me but I'm coping."
The school, situated in a gang-infested area, has obtained a 72% pass rate, up from 2020's 66%.
