'I'm never doing another interview' - Ari Lennox after crass MacG question

In an interview that premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, the shock jock asked a sex question that shocked Ari Lennox, saying he was quoting her own lyrics.

JOHANNESBURG - US superstar Ari Lennox said on Friday she was losing her attraction to men as time went by, adding in a now-deleted tweet that she would never be doing an interview again.

In an interview that premiered on YouTube on Tuesday this week, Podcast and Chill shock jock Macgyver "MacG" Mukwevho asked Lennox if anyone was "f###ing you good right now". A clip of the interview with that question has done the rounds on social media and has shocked many.

In the clip, Lennox is shocked by the question and tried to ignore it. MacG tried to recover from the awkward situation by saying he was quoting one of her songs. She took time to think about it and said she did have a lyric like that in a song.

The interview on Africa's most popular podcast covered a range of topics, including her career. Lennox was due to play at last year's Rocking the Daisies concert alongside British rapper Stormzy.