Guided by medics on phone, 2 cops help Leondale mom give birth
CAPE TOWN - Two Elsies River police officers had to think on their feet after receiving an emergency call of a woman who was going into labour.
Early on Thursday morning, the pair rushed to a house in Leondale, where a couple was waiting for an ambulance.
The woman was in labour.
Instead of waiting for paramedics, the officers decided to help the expecting mom themselves.
The police's Joseph Swartbooi explains: "Constable Lucinda Raffie and her partner Sergeant Gert Swart reached for their gloves, and within a split second the baby was delivered and landed into the capable hands of Constable Raffie. Guided by advice from the medical personnel via cellular telephone, she managed to hand over a healthy baby boy to the medical personnel upon their arrival."
