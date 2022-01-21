Govt's District 6 units don't conform to national building regulations - DA

DA Western Cape spokesperson on Human Settlements Matlhodi Maseko said it was now critical that the national department communicated with claimants regarding exactly who would be allowed to return to their community.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a disgraceful lack of urgency from the national Department of Human Settlements in bringing justice and restitution to the District Six community, that's according to the Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape spokesperson on Human Settlements, Matlhodi Maseko.

Maseko said nearly 10 months after the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development first delayed the handover of 108 units in District Six, 58 units had been issued 'permission to use' certificates while the national department had been given a year to fix a number of safety issues identified by the City of Cape Town.

Maseko said it was now critical that the national department communicated with claimants regarding exactly who would be allowed to return to their community, when the units would be available to them and when the department planned on addressing the city's safety concerns.

"Despite continually moving the goalposts for themselves, the department has constructed units, which do not conform to national building regulations or their own building plans."

She said the inadequate protection on staircases and balconies was dangerous, particularly for the many elderly claimants, who had waited for years to return to their homes.