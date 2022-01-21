Gauteng pleased with record number of matric bachelor passes

Gauteng prides itself in the fact that all its 15 districts have scored pass rates higher than the national average of 76.4%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that while it saw a 1% drop in the 2021 matric pass rate compared to 2020, the province has registered its highest number of passes in National Senior Certificate history.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi this morning announced provincial results for the matric class of 2021.

The province has the second-highest pass rate in the country at 83.2%.

Head of Department Edward Mosuwe said the department was pleased with the retention of pupils from grade one in 2010 to matric in 2021.

“In 2010, we had 166,000 grade one entrants and in 2021, we had 139,000 matrics. So, from a through-put point of view, Gauteng was able to retain an 84% through-put of learners since grade 1.”

Mosuwe said 105,000 pupils passed matric this year.

“We were able to get an increase of more than 6,000 year-on-year of learners getting bachelor’s passes. Similarly, we were able to get an equivalent number of 6,000 learners obtaining distinctions.”

