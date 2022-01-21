Gauteng paramedics march against attacks by criminals Kekeletso Lesesa, an emergency care officer based at the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Ekurhuleni, and her partner were mugged by three armed men while attending to an emergency maternity call. Reiger Park

Attacks on paramedics

Gauteng EMS JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Emergency Medical Services workers on Friday marched against the ongoing attacks on paramedics in the province. The demonstration comes after their colleagues were held at gunpoint in Reiger Park while responding to a call. Kekeletso Lesesa (23), who was attacked, said she no longer felt safe, even though she loved the job. #StopAttacksonEMS Paramedics marched in Reiger Park to raise awareness following recent attacks on personnel. They were joined by GP Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi. MS pic.twitter.com/Vwh8DMBX9L EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2022 #StopAttacksonEMS Paramedic Kekeletso Lesesa who was robbed by 3 armed men while attending to an emergency call in Reiger Park has pleaded with the community to work with them and authorities so they feel safe while on duty. MS pic.twitter.com/JHy5SrSSYZ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2022

Lesesa, an emergency care officer based at the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Ekurhuleni, and her partner were mugged by three armed men while attending to an emergency maternity call.

“They took all of our belongings. They took the ambulance keys, they robbed us basically. They mugged us.”

Lesesa said community members heard her screams, but no one came to their rescue.

She said she was still shaken by the attack.

“It was traumatising. It’s not nice to be at someone else’s mercy like that.”

EMS personnel have called on the Reiger Park community to report criminals who attack ambulance crews and work together with authorities to ensure those who work to save their lives also feel safe.