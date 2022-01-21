Go

Emergency services rescue occupants from burning building in Durban

Footage showed thick smoke billowing and covering the grey and red Xinhua Distribution Centre.

Nhlanhla Mabaso 38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal firefighters have rescued all occupants of a burning building in Durban after a fire broke out earlier on Friday morning.

No fatalities were reported and some victims have been taken to hospital.

Firefighters are yet determine the cause of the fire.

Major routes like Anton Lembede and Dr Pixely ka Seme Streets were cordoned off by police.

“Paramedics have treated and assessed 11 patients at the scene. Only two of these patients have been taken to hospital for continued medical care," said KZN EMS Spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

