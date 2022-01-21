Emergency services rescue occupants from burning building in Durban Footage showed thick smoke billowing and covering the grey and red Xinhua Distribution Centre. Durban fire

Xinhua Distribution Centre JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal firefighters have rescued all occupants of a burning building in Durban after a fire broke out earlier on Friday morning. Footage showed thick smoke billowing and covering the grey and red Xinhua Distribution Centre, popularly known as China Mall. [HAPPENING NOW] The Xinhua Distribution Centre commonly known as (China mall) in the Durban CBD is on fire, emergency services are on the scene and there have not been any major incidents reported. #ChinaFire -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/AZnwOT2fs3 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2022

No fatalities were reported and some victims have been taken to hospital.

Firefighters are yet determine the cause of the fire.

Major routes like Anton Lembede and Dr Pixely ka Seme Streets were cordoned off by police.

“Paramedics have treated and assessed 11 patients at the scene. Only two of these patients have been taken to hospital for continued medical care," said KZN EMS Spokesperson Robert McKenzie.