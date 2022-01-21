Elderly remembers first time Greek ship sank at Oudekraal as wreck washes ashore

Christopher Brown said he swam down to the first wreck site as a teenager in the 70s and recovered special relics.

CAPW TOWN - Onlookers flocked to see the Antipolis shipwreck that has washed ashore at Oudekraal near the Twelve Apostles Hotel.

Rough seas and massive swells this past week dislodged the Greek tanker that sank in July 1977.

The City of Cape Town said the wreck resurfaced due to the full moon's effect on sea tides and strong currents.

The Antipolis wreck has already attracted quite a crowd with many children, still in their school uniforms, braving the rocks to get up close.