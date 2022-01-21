CoCT bosses say MyCiTi N2 express service to return in February

City bosses have finally inked a new contract which will see MyCiTi buses back up and running on the route.

CAPE TOWN - The MyCiTi N2 express service will be back on the roads from next month.

City bosses have finally inked a new contract which will see MyCiTi buses back up and running on the route.

It was suspended in 2019 following a contractual dispute.

Thousands of commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha will now be able to board MyCiTi buses from next month, that's if it all goes according to plan.

The service is desperately needed in these areas as trains are not operating on the central line.

The City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas said that stations and buses were being prepared to get the service back on the roads.

"The Urban Mobility directorate is also assessing all the bus shelters along the four routes in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha for urgent maintenance and repairs to make sure they're in order working order," Quintas said.

Before the service was suspended in 2019, up to 6,000 passengers traveled on the route daily.