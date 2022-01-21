Cape Town Carnival set for March return

On 19 March, five carnival hubs will host five consecutive shows celebrating the city's diversity.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Carnival is back on the city's events calendar this year.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that it was heartening to see such events returning.

"It is immensely exciting to see how the Cape Town Carnival has been able to work outside the classic carnival format and to show real resilience and to continue to bring people together in celebration of Cape Town," he said.

The Cape Town Met will also return. It will be held later this month.