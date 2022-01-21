Arrangements made for Tirelong Secondary matrics to collect results - dept

The school has been ransacked more than five times since the beginning of lockdown, with the latest attack last month leaving classrooms uninhabitable.

JOHANNESBURG - As grade 12 pupils are expected to collect their results statement from schools on Friday morning, the North West Education Department said that arrangements had been made to ensure that affected pupils from Tirelong Secondary School received theirs.

At the same time, the department has condemned the alleged forced removal of Tirelong pupils who were accommodated at the neighbouring Naauwpoort and Boons Mega schools.

North West Education Department spokesperson Elias Malindi said that affected Tirelong matric pupils would be informed about where to get their results

“We will call them and make an arrangement on how they will get their statements. We want to bring the statements closer to them without them spending money to go to the boarding schools which are far from them,” Malindi said.

Malindi has reiterated calls for parents of pupils who have been moved to three neighbouring boarding schools to cooperate with the department and allow learning to continue.

He said that some pupils had already started returning to the schools.

“About four have arrived back to school and the last time I spoke with them, they were saying they are about to transport 17 learners,” Malinid said.

Meanwhile, police said they are yet to hear from any parents whose children were allegedly forcibly removed from the Naauwpoort and Boons Schools.