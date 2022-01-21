ANC MP Dirks to address suspension from party's parliamentary caucus on Friday

Mervyn Dirks wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to account to Parliament's finance watchdog Scopa about the use and possible abuse of funds, which he based on a voice recording of the president.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Mervyn Dirks said that he would address his suspension from the party’s parliamentary caucus on Friday.

Dirks has been suspended from all his parliamentary committee activities.

He said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was supposed to alert the relevant authorities about his knowledge of state funds being used to fund ANC campaigns as required by the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.



This obliges people to report any activities they consider to be corrupt.

He wanted Ramaphosa to account to Parliament's finance watchdog Scopa about the use and possible abuse of funds, which he based on a voice recording of the president.

But Dirks’s precautionary suspension means he won’t be involved in any parliamentary committee or ANC discussions.

Scopa was planning to meet on Friday where Dirks was to make a presentation to MPs.

But this will have to be put on hold while the parliamentarian serves out his suspension.

It’s not yet clear when Scopa will meet, but the matter is on its agenda.