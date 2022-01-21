Cosatu calls on ANC NEC to take state capture report seriously

The African National Congress (ANC) enters day two of its national executive committee meeting on Friday where it’s been discussing organisational renewal and the roadmap to its December elective conference.

The organisation is in a race against time to ensure that all of its branches, regions and provinces have renewed their mandates ahead of both the internal contest and the June/July policy conference.

It had placed a moratorium on all conferences in the lead-up to the 2021 local government elections, which took place in November.

The ANC also failed to hold its midterm national general council due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend, it will also host its alliance partners for an NEC lekgotla, which will deliberate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

While the ANC’s alliance partners are keeping their cards close to their chest, both the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu are concerned about its unity and renewal project.

They are hoping a more united ANC will meet with them over the weekend to discuss some of the country’s key issues.

Poverty, unemployment and corruption continue to concern those linked to the ANC, with labour federation Cosatu calling for the organisation to also take the state capture commission findings seriously.

"We don't want to have another Zondo Commission in the future. Everything that comes out of that preliminary report, we need to see from ANC NEC lekgotla a level of commitment when it comes to fighting corruption," said spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

He said that the ANC must support crime-fighting institutions to bring a halt to the rot and for its own government departments to close the gaps that allow for corruption to persist.

The ANC’s NEC lekgotla ends on Sunday.