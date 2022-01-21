A year later, Ramaphosa remembers Mthembu as an exemplary leader
The president said Jackson Mthembu's activism for freedom and democracy would always be remembered.
JOHANNESBURG - On the first anniversary of the passing of the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, President Cyril Ramaphosa has remembered him as an exemplary leader.
Mthembu succumbed to COVID-19 complications exactly a year ago on this day; he was 62.
The president said his activism for freedom and democracy would always be remembered.
On the first anniversary of Minister Jackson Mthembus passing, our thoughts are with his family and we warmly remember this exemplary leader, activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. pic.twitter.com/J3gJHgpun8Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 21, 2022