A year later, Ramaphosa remembers Mthembu as an exemplary leader

The president said Jackson Mthembu's activism for freedom and democracy would always be remembered.

A portrait of Jackson Mthembu at his funeral on 24 January 2021 in Emalahleni. Picture: GCIS.
JOHANNESBURG - On the first anniversary of the passing of the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, President Cyril Ramaphosa has remembered him as an exemplary leader.

Mthembu succumbed to COVID-19 complications exactly a year ago on this day; he was 62.

The president said his activism for freedom and democracy would always be remembered.

