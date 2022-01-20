[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend

Spare a thought for Wellington, where temperatures will soar to 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

An extreme and potentially life-threatening heatwave is about to scorch the Boland, according to AccuWeather.

Capetonians can expect sunny weather on Friday with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. Cloudy, hot weather is forecasted for Saturday (maximum 33 degrees Celsius) and sunny hot weather for Sunday (31 degrees Celsius).

That's not bad at all, however, residents of the nearby Boland towns of Wellington and Paarl may have a problem on their hands.

Temperatures in Wellington are expected to soar to 41 degrees on Friday, rising further to 46 degrees on Saturday and 43 degrees on Sunday.

In Paarl, expect a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius on Friday, 44 degrees on Saturday, and 42 degrees on Sunday.

In Franschhoek, temperatures will rise to 34 degrees on Friday, 40 degrees on Saturday, and 38 degrees on Sunday, when it’s also expected to rain a bit.

Maximum temperatures in Stellenbosch are forecasted to reach 31 degrees on Friday, 37 degrees on Saturday, and 34 degrees on Sunday.

