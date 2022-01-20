WC DA seeks meeting with SAPS, NPA over Codeta leader's murder

The body of Mzoxolo Dibela on Monwabisi Beach near Khayelitsha on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape wants to meet with the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) following the murder of a Codeta leader.

The party said that they would be inviting the SAPS and the NPA to urgently brief the standing committee on the current situation relating to taxi violence.

The DA's Ricardo Mackenzie said that last year by the end of July, 86 people had been murdered as a result of taxi-related violence, as well as 66 attempted murder cases.

Sixty-three taxi-related crimes, including intimidation, extortion, conspiracy to commit murder and the possession of firearms, was also reported.

"In order for our roads to be safe and in order for those who have lost loved ones because of taxi-related violence to have closure, justice needs to be seen to be carried out," Mackenzie said.