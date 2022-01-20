Suspended Danny Msiza being tapped up for Limpopo ANC secretary position

Danny Msiza is currently out of office due to the party’s step aside resolution, which calls for those facing charges to voluntarily vacate their offices or be summarily suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Step aside or no step aside, insiders in the Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) have indicated that they want Danny Msiza for provincial secretary.

This comes ahead of the province’s elective conference, which is set to take place in March.

Msiza is currently out of office due to the party’s step aside resolution, which calls for those facing charges to voluntarily vacate their offices or be summarily suspended.

He is said to remain a powerful figure in the province in spite of the 2017 resolution.

ANC regions and provinces are in a race against time to renew their mandates ahead of its national policy and elective conferences.

As in the cautionary tale of not awakening a sleeping giant, in Limpopo’s case it seems that the battle between provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane and treasurer Danny Msiza is one such tale, which will leave its top officials with just one casualty.

Insiders claim musical chairs are likely to be the outcome of the conference, with Msiza said to be eyeing the position of provincial secretary.

They said that the suspended treasurer felt personally afflicted by actions Lekganyane had taken since coming into office. This included distancing the province from its chair Stanely Mathabatha’s endorsement of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

And while Msiza has been affected by the step aside resolution, the ANC has said it cannot stop its branches from nominating and electing their preferred candidates.

Limpopo’s elective conference is set for March this year.