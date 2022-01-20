Sebati family murder: Court hears details of daughter's confession

Onthatile Sebati is accused of paying cousins Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone to kill her family at their Mmakau home in 2016, allegedly because she wanted her freedom.

JOHANNESBURG - The investigating officer in the case of a North West woman accused of wiping out her family in an alleged hit has given details of the confession by the accused about the day her father, mother brother and pregnant sister were killed.

Onthatile Sebati is accused of paying cousins Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone to kill her family at their Mmakau home in 2016, allegedly because she wanted her freedom.

Bail proceedings for the three, who were arrested last month, are expected to continue in the Brits Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Colonel Isaac Tlhapi said that the two alleged gunmen, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone, were approached by Onthatile Sebati and hatched the plan to kill her family.

This included fetching Sebati’s policeman father’s service pistol the day before the murders.

“She even went on to request them to come to her home to fetch the firearm of [her] father so that they can use it in the killing of these people,” Colonel Tlhapi said.

He said that Sebati’s father was shot multiple times, while her sister and mother were each shot once.

The mother reportedly hid in the bedroom until accused 2, her daughter, called her out.

"Number 2 said to the mother ‘mama they are gone’. The poor mother opened the door with the intention to come and check only to find that she was being waited on and that’s when she was shot,” the colonel explained.

Tlhapi reports that Sebati had requested the alleged hitmen to spare her little brother but he died in the attack after he was shot in the chest.

The trio is expected back in court on Thursday.