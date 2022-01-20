Sebati family murder: Accused corroborated each others' stories, court told

During the bail hearing, Officer Isaac Tlhapi told the Brits Magistrates Court that the two men that the accused named as the alleged triggermen gave statements that corroborated her confession.

BRITS - The investigating officer in the killing of four members of the Sebati family in Mmakau allegedly on the instruction by one of their own said that all three accused had confessed to the crime.

Onthatile Sebati reportedly confessed to ordering a hit on her family because she could no longer cope with keeping the secret after five years.

All three accused, who have been in police custody since their arrest last month, have told the court they could afford R1,000 bail.

Colonel Isaac Tlhapi said that while he’d leave it to the courts to decide on the accused’s guilt or innocence in the matter, he believed that they had a strong case.

Tlhapi answered questions from the State prosecutor during bail proceedings, where he gave details of the progress of the investigation.

He said that besides the confession by Sebati, both Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone admitted knowledge of the crime.

“The fact that their facts corroborated each other, none of them refused to tell what part they played that day. There is a corroboration of events."

The alleged shooter, Kagiso Mokone, shook his head when Tlhapi made this statement – he’s previously told the court that he would provide evidence to prove his innocence when the matter went to trial.

Bail proceedings are expected to continue, with Tlhapi back in the dock on Thursday.