Sam Mbatha remembered for his passion at memorial service

JOHANNESBURG - Colleagues, friends and family gathered at the North West University’s Nahikeng campus to remember slain socialite, Sam Mbatha.

"Sam was a very vibrant person, we all know that. He has been on this space so many times. He wouldn't want us to be this sad, he would want us to celebrate him," one friend said.

"Sam burned with passion, he oozed with passion," another friend said.

Mbatha, who was employed as a digital marketer at the university, was killed in Klipgat last year but DNA results confirming that the charred remains found in the boot of his car were his were only released earlier this month.

Four men were arrested days after the discovery after bloodstains and an axe were found in a house in Klipgat.

The North West NPA’s Henry Mamothame said that a warrant of arrest had been issued for one of the men accused of killing Mbatha after he failed to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"A warrant was issued for Junior Modise after he failed to appear in court. His bail was revoked. Police are currently searching for him and urge anyone with information that can lead to his arrest, to contact them," Mamothame said.