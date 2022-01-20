SA in urgent need of stricter enforcement of road rules, says insurance expert

Spokesperson for Old Mutual Insure, Lizo Mnguni, said they welcomed the news in that motorists now had better clarity on the issue, given the overwhelming uncertainty over the implementation of the regulations last year.

CAPE TOWN - Old Mutual Insure on Thursday said that while many motorists could breathe a sigh of relief following the ruling on the Aarto Act, South Africa was in urgent need of stricter enforcement of driving regulations.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the act amendment is unconstitutional.

He added that experts were cautioning motorists not to get too excited given that the government would appeal the decision.

"You must also remember that, at the moment, the biggest cost driver in insurance in South Africa is extremely high road accidents as well as high vehicle theft rates. These are largely driven by poor enforcement of laws as well as the number of unlicensed drivers and vehicles on our roads," he said.

According to Mnguni, ultimately, the "spirit" of the regulations was meant to improve driving outcomes in general, which was desperately needed in the country.