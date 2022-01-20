SA COVID death toll rises to 93,707 as DoH audit finds 156 more fatalities

The Health Department said only 36 of these people died over the past 48 hours, meaning the vast majority of the fatalities occurred before Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing backlog audit by the Health Department has uncovered another 156 deaths linked to COVID-19 here on home soil.

The department said only 36 of these people died over the past 48 hours, meaning the vast majority of the fatalities occurred before Monday.

The fatalities take South Africa's known death toll to 93,707.

The latest stats show that 4,322 new infections were also picked up over the latest 24-hour reporting cycle.

On the vaccine front, 29.1 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.