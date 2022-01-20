Ramaphosa: New vaccine hub will move Africa into a new health science era

The campus is a division of Soon-Shiong’s multinational US conglomerate NantWorks and will focus on the production of second-generation COVID-19 vaccines as well as cancer vaccines.

President Ramaphosa said the African continent should now rely on its own wealth of scientific knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will stand on our own. This we are determined to do and this facility is proof of that," he said.

Doctor Patrick Soon-Shiong explained that unless a vaccine was developed that stopped coronavirus transmission, the pandemic would not end.

"We think within the first six months of completion of the first cleaner, we will do this in modules, and we hope that within the year first substance will be produced in this facility," Soon-Shiong said.

By 2025, this site hopes to churn out at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year.

Soon-Shiong said that estimated costs to construct the facility amounted to around R3 billion.

WATCH: SA vaccine plant unveiled in Cape Town