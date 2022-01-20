Proteas coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct over racism claims

Allegations of racism were levelled against Boucher by his former Proteas teammate Paul Adams.

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed that Proteas coach Mark Boucher has been charged with gross misconduct over racism allegations.

This follows December’s Social Justice and Nation-Building report, which made findings regarding allegations of discrimination and racism against various people, including Boucher. Allegations of racism were levelled against Boucher by his former Proteas teammate Paul Adams.

“While Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise,” CSA said in a statement on Thursday.

CSA also announced that Senior Counsel Advocate Terry Motau (SC) will chair Boucher’s disciplinary hearing.

“It is proposed that the parties will meet with the advocate on 26 January 2022 to determine a timetable for the proceedings.”