Norwood police station commander resigns after 158 firearms stolen

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Thursday confirmed that the station commander for the Norwood police station has resigned after 158 firearms were stolen from the evidence room of the station last year.

Police say Colonel Phetole Mahasha stepped down from the position last week Friday due to personal reasons.

The police's Dimakatso Sello said an acting station commander had been appointed and work had not been hampered.