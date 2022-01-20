Motshekga thanks matric top achievers for hard work under COVID conditions

Motshekga thanked them for their hard work and acknowledged the contribution of educators and parents who went the extra mile to support their children.

Minister Angie Motshekga thanked the 2021’s top achievers for withstanding learning under the COVID-19 lockdown and still managing to attain exceptional results.

"This is the only class so far that studied for two consecutive years under the state of disaster,” the minister said.

Anna Christina Kriel from Rhenish Girls School said that this achievement came with many sacrifices.

“It was strange because we did a lot of school on Saturdays to catch up for the time we missed. It was quite challenging to accept that most of the year was going to be spent on school and catching up,” Kriel said.

Kriel said that she was excited to find out which subject results scored her an invite to Thursday’s event but she had an inkling that it may be her maths and science marks.

"They are my favourite subjects at school and up until now I have performed the best in them," she said.

The top pupils will know more about their results when they join Motshekga’s at the official release of the matric results on Thursday evening.