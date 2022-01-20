Madonsela: Zondo report shows state was hijacked through cadre deployment

Thuli Madonsela said cadre deployment was used as a means to hijack key government entities by those close to former President Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said that in institutions like the South African Revenue Service (Sars), cadre deployment went further than just business interests.

She said that the Zondo Commission’s findings showed more of a “hijacking” of the state as opposed to capture through cadre deployment.

Madonsela was discussing the commission’s findings at a public discussion with leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday.

She said that cadre deployment was used as a means to hijack key government entities by those close to former President Jacob Zuma.

She said that in countries like China, the governing party deployed the best people who go as far as taking their own life should they fail to deliver because of a sense of shame.

She said that in state entities like Sars, cadre deployment went beyond just business interests.

"The power given to President Zuma by the people of South Africa being hijacked and repurposed to advance the business interests of these two families. The state capture commission on the other hand is saying these interests went beyond business interest, hence what we saw at Sars, which is more than business interest," Madonsela said.

Madonsela said that the first installment of the Zondo Commission’s reports showed how in South Africa cadre deployment is used differently.

"My preliminary conclusion as Public Protector was that what we were seeing was not cadre deployment was hijacked," she said.

South Africans are now waiting for the state capture commission to release its second report, which will cover other state entities.