Ladysmith mom hoping for closure as search for missing son continues Sihle Ziqubu (14) was apparently swept away by the river while swimming with his friends last week. Ladysmith

Ladysmith floods

Sihle Ziqubu

Thulile Ziqubu LADYSMITH - A 14-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned in the Klip River in Ladysmith during flooding last Friday has still not been found.

Sihle Ziqubu was apparently swept away by the river while swimming with his friends last week. His mother, Thulile Ziqubu, said that friends had told her that her child disappeared in the water. #LadysmithFloods This is the part of the Klipriver where 14-year-old Sihle Ziqubu allegedly drowned and was swept away by water. pic.twitter.com/3WskbX7guI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022

She said that she hoped to have closure soon.

"I only hope that I can just find his body and that I can give him a proper burial and a dignified one so that he may rest in peace," she said.

She has described her son as caring as he took care of her when she was not feeling well.

"He'd make sure I've eaten, make sure I've had a bath, make sure that everything is OK and he'd help me with his younger brother as well," Thulile Ziqubu said.

The Ladysmith area has been hit by widespread flooding, with schools and businesses damaged.