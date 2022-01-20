How should govt spend taxpayers' money? Treasury wants your ideas

Minister Enoch Godongwana has called for ideas or suggestions on what government should be spending on, how it can address the large budget deficit, new sources of tax revenues and other budget relevant tips.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be delivering his maiden Budget Speech on 23 February.

"As usual, the budget allocation always aims to strike a balance between competing national spending priorities," a statement from the ministry of finance said on Thursday.

As it has become tradition, National Treasury has invited South Africans to share their suggestions on how taxpayers’ money should be spent.

"It is in this context that Minister Godongwana invites South Africans to share their suggestions on the Budget – what should government be spending on, how to address a large budget deficit, new sources of tax revenues, and other Budget-relevant information," the statement added.

Here are two ways that you share your ideas: