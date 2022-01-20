HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: What’s your Wordle of the day?

OPINION

During the foggiest of brain fogs – the long COVID overhang, as I like to call it – when the curtains of your mind close without your control and your mind becomes a barren darkness, my wife alerted me to the new online obsession, Wordle.

It’s unlikely that you have not yet heard of this internet obsession, given it a good try or become an addict yourself since at least 300,000 people globally play it per day. But just in case you do live off the grid or under the sea (lucky for you), I shall break the game down for you.

Wordle is another guess-the-word game. But there are a number of things that sets it apart from all the others we've played. First of all, you don’t need to download anything to play it. It's all here. You don’t need to log in or sign up, and there are zero ads. Lastly, and this I have to wrap my head around, every time you visit the Wordle page, it will remember you even though enter no data playing it. It will also throw out your wins and losses and the average number of turns you take to guess the word.

There are six rows of five boxes. You have to guess the Wordle five-letter word of the day. It’s a shot in the dark. There are no clues, no tiles to help you make words and you can’t pick which box you start in. You have to enter a full word every time.

If you've guessed the correct letter in the right place, that box turns green. If a letter is part of the word but in the wrong place, that box will turn yellow. All the letters that aren't part of the word of the turn grey. So it’s a process of elimination. You have five tries to guess the word and you can only play the game once a day. If you miss the word after all your chances, you have failed. No take-backsies. You have to wait until the next day. New day, new Wordle. New opportunities to feel very smart or extremely stupid.

But what I love about it is that Wordle is becoming a new way of bringing people together.

Fads on social media from Tik Tok to viral posts on Twitter always seem to carry an oppressive nature. There’s always the possibility that a so-called sheeple mentality or behaviour is going to land you in an echo chamber where everyone from the comedian to the politician ends up saying the same thing.

Wordle is not this. This free, non-fear mongering game has managed to avoid being a form of social militancy. People are sharing their scores, talking about the word of the day and if you’re on Twitter, you've probably seen a number of green squares of success. There's no sharing or conversation about cancelling anyone. Nobody is sticking it to anybody else for A) playing it, or B) not playing it.

But like all fads, there will be a time when the inevitable meme, or gif or Tik Tok surfaces where people will inevitably share statements like: Remember Wordle? But long may it last while it’s here and I invite you to share your results, make connections, lose or win together or just enjoy the silence of absent online conflict for as long as it lasts.

Don't be that person, the who's too cool to play what everyone else is playing. The person who is a precious snowflake and avoids "jumping on bandwagons". I know these people well. I am one of these people a lot of the time. But there is no harm done in this case. Jump on the popular bandwagon without any guilt because finally there's what might seem like a completely redundant word game out there that offers pure distraction, intense dedication and global intersectional connections during a long period of complete isolation, disconnect and alienation.

If you try it out and start asking questions like, “How does it remember my score or who I am? Where is that data coming from? What is the AI? Is the Earth flat and are they putting something in the vaccines that we don’t know about?”, your five-letter word of the day and probably every day is QANON. But if you’re not that person, in the name of Madonna, JLo, Halle Berry, Angela Bassett and all that is ageless, timeless and constant in this world, let your word of the day be ENJOY.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.