Gauteng police operation nets firearm near Freedom Park mass murder scene
The bodies were found with gunshot wounds beside the Golden Highway near Freedom Park. Police have confirmed that the victims were involved in copper cable theft when they were killed.
JOHANNESBURG - A firearm has been found at the Lapland dumping site near the location where five bodies were discovered on Wednesday.
The search operation under Operation Okae Molao started at the Maseru informal settlement between Orlando East and Pimville in Soweto, where police understand that many cable thieves and those involved in violent crimes live.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has been in the Maseru informal settlement between Pimville and Orlando East,Soweto. He is here after yesterdays discovery of 5 bodies in Freedom Park, Lapland. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/G6ZV29QO7hEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2022
Gauteng Commissioner Elias Mawela said that he had received intelligence that the criminals behind the murder of the five people discovered in Lapland may be living in this informal settlement.
He said that the murders seemed to have been committed as part of some kind of a turf war between gangs that steal copper cables and sell them.
So far, three foreign nationals have also been arrested for not having documentation and one man has also been apprehended for being in possession of a piece of the train railway.