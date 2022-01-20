Gauteng police operation nets firearm near Freedom Park mass murder scene

The bodies were found with gunshot wounds beside the Golden Highway near Freedom Park. Police have confirmed that the victims were involved in copper cable theft when they were killed.

JOHANNESBURG - A firearm has been found at the Lapland dumping site near the location where five bodies were discovered on Wednesday.

The search operation under Operation Okae Molao started at the Maseru informal settlement between Orlando East and Pimville in Soweto, where police understand that many cable thieves and those involved in violent crimes live.