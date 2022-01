GALLERY: EFF leads picket at Dept of Sport offices to reopen stadiums

Abigail Javier | The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), along with supporters of various soccer teams, staged a picket in Pretoria at the offices of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on Thursday morning, to demand the opening of stadiums. The party is concerned that these facilities are still not fully operational due to COVID-19 regulations, which are having an impact on the livelihoods of employees.