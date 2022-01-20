Equal Education calls for govt to stop rotational learning

Equal Education added that while extra support was put in place to help matriculants prepare for the National Senior Certificate exams, they had additional challenges to contend with.

CAPE TOWN - Rights group, Equal Education, said the matric class of 2021 has been seriously hurt by rotational schooling due to COVID-19.

The pass rate will be announced on Thursday night while matrics get their results on Friday.

Equal Education has applauded the hard work and time invested by pupils, teachers, parents and schools over the last two years, saying this group of matriculants faced massive hurdles leading up to the final assessment of their schooling journey.

It has urged government to urgently abandon rotational timetables and safely reopen schools for all pupils.

"If our government does not make this happen, we will be confronted with a lost generation of learners. The class of 2021, compared to their 2020 peers, has been more negatively affected by the pandemic," said the organisation's Stacey Jacobs.

Jacobs said rotational schooling was meant to be a temporary intervention to bring learners back to the classroom and simultaneously reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus, but it quickly became the ‘new normal'.

"Sadly, the consequences of learners not attending school every day have been especially damaging for learners from poor and working-class families - those who already experience a poorly functioning education system."

Equal Education added that while extra support was put in place to help matriculants prepare for the National Senior Certificate exams, they had additional challenges to contend with, like load shedding and last-minute changes to the examination timetable, to accommodate the local government elections.