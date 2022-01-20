EFF set for Pretoria picket to demand opening of stadiums, culture venues

The party is concerned that these facilities are still not fully operational due to COVID-19 regulations, which is having an impact on the livelihoods of employees.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be staging a picket in Pretoria on Thursday morning to demand the opening of sports, arts and culture venues.

The red berets are planning to go to the department's office in the capital at 11am.

However, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has questioned the motive for this, accusing it of playing political chess games and using innocent people as political pawns.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that no amount of irrationality, vulgarity or grandstanding would intimidate him.