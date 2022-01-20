DA heading to court in bid to end rotational schooling

With the 2022 academic year now in full swing nationwide, the party intends heading to court to try and force government to allow all learners to return to school on a full-time basis.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) does not believe that there is any justification for continuing with rotational schooling.

The DA said that government's one-meter policy for schools meant that schools were forced to operate on a rotational basis and as a result pupils only attend 50% of the time.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has labelled this policy as irrational.

"It is also incredibly unequal. Rotational schooling is deepening inequality as it disproportionately impacts poor children from schools in poorer communities who can least afford to miss school," Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen also argued that the one-meter policy was being inconsistently applied.

"The one-meter policy is being applied in schools but people are allowed to have public rallies, taxis have been allowed to operate at full capacity and party political rallies have gone ahead without social distancing or masking," the Da leader said.