CT beaches expected to be busy this weekend as good weather is predicted

With very good weather in the offing, the municipality expects locals to visit many spaces including public pools and beaches.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Directorate said it would be on alert for what could potentially be a busy weekend.

With very good weather in the offing, the municipality expects locals to visit many public spaces including pools and beaches.

City officials said they were also mindful that the matric results were being released on Friday and while it would be cause for celebration for many, they were urging the youngsters do so responsibly.

While the city has often cautioned against the introduction and consumption of alcohol in public spaces, the confiscation statistics over the past festive season showed a very high level of disregard for the law.

"Our staff have confiscated 12,366 bottles of alcohol, amounting to just under 7,000 litres. That's just 754 bottles fewer than what was confiscated in the 2019/20 festive season before the COVID-19 pandemic," said the city's JP Smith.