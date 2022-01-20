Cope's Dr Murunwa Makwarela elected as Tshwane City council speaker

Makwarela, who is Cope's regional leader, was elected without much fanfare on Thursday in the council, which has a long history of violent disruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - Cope's Dr Murunwa Makwarela has been elected unopposed as the new Speaker of the Tshwane City Council.

He replaces Katlego Mathebe who served in the position since 2016 but resigned after being appointed Environment and Agricultural Management MMC.

Cope, which only holds one seat in the council, is part of the DA's multi-party coalition across Gauteng's metros.

Mayor Randall Williams' spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said the mayor they were excited about working with Makwarela.

"And essentially, extended and olive branch to say, let's work together to take this City forward for the sake of the residents of Tshwane. You will know that in precious years, we have seen a lot of chaos and disruptions and meetings collapsing".