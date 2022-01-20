Cape Town MET back with 2022 'Glam Garden' theme

Organisers said the all-day main event at the Kenilworth Racecourse would feature 10 races ridden by South Africa's finest jockeys as well as live performances from top local artists.

CAPE TOWN - The 2022 Cape Town MET is making a comeback as one of the Mother City's most prestigious events on this year's social calendar.

Members of the public can join in the festivities under the theme "Glam Garden".

Organisers on Thursday said the all-day main event at the Kenilworth Racecourse would feature 10 races ridden by South Africa's finest jockeys as well as live performances from top local artists.

"It's very much going to be a completely different concept. We've got a Glam Garden concept set up. It's literally a shaded bedouin tent with all sorts of theatrics in it and it's going to be a fantastic event," said Cape Racing marketing and commercial director, Donovan Everitt.

Everitt said a limited number of people would be allowed to attend in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

"We've got 1,000 people in the building - that's already sold out and then we've got 1,500 to 2,000 people in the surrounding areas outside the building on the trackside."

The Cape Town MET takes place on 29 January.