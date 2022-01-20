ANC MP Dirks suspended after calling for an investigation into Ramaphosa

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks complained to Parliament finance watchdog, Scop), about President Ramaphosa over allegations that he knew about the misuse of state funds for ANC campaigning.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP Mervyn Dirks has been suspended by the party with immediate effect for calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be investigated.

Dirks complained to Parliament finance watchdog, Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), about President Ramaphosa over allegations that he knew about the misuse of state funds for ANC campaigning.

He wants Ramaphosa to appear before Scopa over the allegations.

The controversial and outspoken ANC MP has been suspended from the ANC caucus and from all his parliamentary committee activities.

Dirks, who serves as a whip in Scopa, had written to the same committee to complain about his own party president, a move that angered his caucus bosses.

Eyewitness News has reliable learnt of his suspension after he was served with a letter on Thursday.

Dirks would not be drawn in to making a comment on his suspension, saying he would shed more light on his next move on Friday.

The MP, who has shown his support for former President Jacob Zuma, is no stranger to controversy.

He was once ordered by a parliamentary committee to apologise after being found guilty for posting an “offensive” statement on Facebook.

Dirks has also been called to order for making obscene gestures in the National Assembly chamber.