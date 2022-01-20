ANC's Dirks could face sanctions over letter of complaint about Ramaphosa

Mervyn Dirks complained to Parliament finance watchdog Scopa about President Cyril Ramaphosa over allegations that he knew about the misuse of state funds for ANC campaigning.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) MP and former Msunduzi Municipality Deputy Mayor, Mervyn Dirks, faces a possible disciplinary and removal from the party's parliamentary caucus.

That's if senior members of the ANC's parliamentary caucus have their way.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina has already written a letter to Dirks, instructing him to withdraw his letter.

Majodina also wants Dirks to share the letter of withdrawal with her office.

ANC caucus insiders said Dirks would be dealt with internally and could face sanctions.

But a defiant Dirks has told Eyewitness News on Thursday that he would not be withdrawing his letter and would instead be presenting to Scopa.

"I can't comment, that I will leave the media to think. I can't comment because I'm going to present to Scopa meeting; I sent Scopa a letter and I will do a full presentation on my letter to them," he said.

Dirks, who is aligned to the so called RET faction, also dismissed claims that he is engaging in ANC factional politics and involving Scopa.

"No, that is nonsense. That's just a rubbish factional battle claim. Any member of Parliament has taken an oath of office and have sworn allegiance to the Constitution and that they will uphold the Constitution and all other laws in the republic."

ANC caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota would not give details on the matter, saying it was an internal caucus issue.