President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, LLC, are launching the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus at Brackengate in Cape Town.
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches NantSA vaccine plant