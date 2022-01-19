Go

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches NantSA vaccine plant

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, LLC, are launching the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus at Brackengate in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and NantWorks founder, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, at the launch of the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus at Brackengate in Cape Town on 19 January 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
President Cyril Ramaphosa and NantWorks founder, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, at the launch of the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus at Brackengate in Cape Town on 19 January 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, LLC, are launching the NantSA vaccine manufacturing campus at Brackengate in Cape Town.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa launches NantSA vaccine plant

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA