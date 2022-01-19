Two Ladysmith families still hope to find missing loved ones following floods

The Ziqubu family from Zakheni is searching for 14-year-old Sihle while the Hlowngwane family is searching for 40-year-old Sabelo Mdluli.

The flooding has disrupted businesses and left more than 70 people homeless.

The Hlongwane family said that community members who knew Sabelo Mdluli told them that he was swept away by the Gcizela river on Sunday.

"Community members told us that they saw him trying to cross the Gcizela River. They say they yelled trying to prevent him from crossing it," said his sister, Nonhlanhla Ntshingila.

Ntshingila said that the family was hoping that his body would be found.



Meanwhile, Thulile Ziqubu said that her son’s friends told her that her son Sihle drowned at the Klip River where they were swimming on Friday.



The family will on Wednesday evening go to the area to host a prayer session with the hopes that even after five days they will find him.

