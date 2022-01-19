Tears and high hopes for some pupils in CT on first day of big school
On Wednesday, the academic year officially got under way in coastal provinces after schooling resumed inland a week ago.
CAPE TOWN - It's the first day of school for many young learners in the Western Cape.
On Wednesday, the academic year officially got under way in coastal provinces after schooling resumed inland a week ago.
Education MEC Debbie Shafer was at Perivale Primary School in Lotus River.
There were smiles and tears from grade 1 pupils.
#Education #BackToSchool Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Shafer interacting with learners this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/AQZqRPAkaDEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2022
Some held onto their parents while others sat quietly in their desks with masks on their faces.
Here's what some had to say about their first day of school.
"I'm so happy that everyone is here," one pupil said.
"We're going to colour in and write. I want to become a doctor," another first-time pupil said.
One mother said that her son was overwhelmed and cried but at the same time excited for his new journey.
"I feel sad and want to cry with him too but I'm excited," she said.
Amid the influx of new learners, construction is underway at Perivale Primary School where a replacement school is being built.