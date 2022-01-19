Tears and high hopes for some pupils in CT on first day of big school

Some held onto their parents while others sat quietly in their desks with masks on their faces.

Here's what some had to say about their first day of school.

"I'm so happy that everyone is here," one pupil said.

"We're going to colour in and write. I want to become a doctor," another first-time pupil said.

One mother said that her son was overwhelmed and cried but at the same time excited for his new journey.

"I feel sad and want to cry with him too but I'm excited," she said.

Amid the influx of new learners, construction is underway at Perivale Primary School where a replacement school is being built.