Some IEB matric top achievers ready to step up to life at tertiary level

Over 13,000 candidates from the class of 2021 are receiving their national senior certificate results under the Independent Examination Board on Wednesday morning. The IEB pass rate for the class of 2021 is 98.39%, slightly higher than 98.06% achieved by the previous year.

JOHANNESBURG - While Wednesday is a defining moment for thousands of matriculants in the country, some have already set out what the next chapter of their lives will look like after acing their exams.

Deciding on the next step after matric may be rather tricky, with the ultimate decision being determined by the final results.

Mohamed Zidan Cassim is the top achiever at St David's Marist Inanda, scoring distinctions in all 10 of his subjects.

He hopes this will be enough to get him accepted into a computer or electrical engineering course at the University of Cape Town or an institution abroad.

"Engineering for me has always been a sort of degree that really teaches you to think rather than to just learn content. I think regardless of what I decide what I want to do in the future, engineering will be quite helpful to have learned and to have studied," Cassim said.

The Chilinkhwambe twins from the Maragon Mooikloof School have brought 12 distinctions home collectively, with Amanda bagging eight and Michael scoring five.

They too are ready for university life.

"The reason I want to study medicine is because I always find my happiness from helping people, so I thought it would be best if whatever my career is it's centered around what makes me happy," said Michael.

"I want to study actuarial sciences because I found myself naturally gravitating to any kind of subject that already involved mathematics. I always find joy and satisfaction in solving hard problems, so naturally, I wanted to take it to the real world," said Amanda.

The IEB said the closing date for applications for exam remarking was next Friday and the results from the remarking would be released in March.