Slain CT teen Elene Lino laid to rest as murder accused remanded in custody

Elene Lino was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, over a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Manenberg will remain behind bars until his next court appearance later this month.

Elene Lino was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, over a week ago.

Her body was found dumped in a wheelie bin near her home.

The suspect has appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court.

He was arrested in Mitchells Plain on Friday after evading arrest for several days.

The man fled after Lino's body was discovered in a black wheelie bin earlier this month.

The young woman was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Manenberg Community Leader Amina Abrahams: "It was amazing to see the number of people that came out and showed their respect. They are very happy to hear that he was finally apprehended. They want justice and he must stay in custody."

Abrahams, who told Eyewitness News that Lino had been previously abused by her boyfriend, said that a lot must be done to fight crime against women and children.

She's also called for increased police visibility in the area.