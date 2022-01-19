Sibongile Khumalo's daughter to honour her at Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival
Ayanda Khumalo, who is the late opera singer's daughter, will perform her mother's songs and musician Mandla Ntlaks will pay tribute to Tsepo Tshola, who was better known as the Village Pope.
JOHANNESBURG - The daughter of the late songstress Sibongile Khumalo, will perform at the upcoming virtual Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival.
The event will take place on 23 January, the day that Bra Hugh passed away in 2018.
"I am grateful and extremely honoured to do this tribute for my mom. I know she's wanted me to sing for many years, so for me to be afforded the platform to sing for her in this way is a bitter but mostly sweet moment," said Khumalo to Eyewitness News.
Khumalo comes from a musical dynasty, with her parents, Sibongile and Siphiwe Khumalo, being well-known music and theatre practitioners.
Her grandfather, Professor Khabi Mgoma, was one of the most influential figures in South African music education and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 1987 by Wits University for his contribution to the preservation and development of South African music.
Artists are releasing albums posthumously and Ayanda Khumalo told Eyewitness News that the world would have the pleasure of swaying to Sibongile Khumalo's unreleased songs.
"Definitely yes! There's so much we can't wait to share with the world of work she did that she held very dear to her," Ayanda said.
The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival will be hosted by comedian Kagiso Lediga, who once presented a TV show called The Bantu Hour with Bra Hugh.
The line-up will feature music, dance and spoken word, with the audience being treated to performances by Msaki, Langa Mavuso, Mandisi Dyantyis, Berita, Muneyi, Gcina Mhlophe and Tsogang Bana Dance Group, as well as tributes to two of Bra Hugh’s great musical compatriots and collaborators, Sibongile Khumalo and Tshepo Tshola. Local artist Mandla Ntlaks will do the tribute to Tshola while Ayanda Khumalo will do the tribute to ther mother, Sibongile Khumalo.
"I'm certainly looking forward to Mandisi Dyantyis, Msaki, and Berita. I think these are exceptional performers. Mam'Gcina's storytelling is so enchanting, I wouldn't want to miss that. Mandla Ntlaks' tribute to Tsepo Tshola I think is going to be one for the history books," said Khumalo.
The festival, a collaboration between Assupol and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, will celebrate Bra Hugh's cultural legacy on the fourth anniversary of his passing, 23 January 2022, online on www.skyroomlive.com at 8pm.
"This will be our second foray into the online presentation of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival. Our 2020 presentation, influenced by the pandemic, offered a brand-new avenue to explore in terms of presentation and audience. With live events still impeded by pandemic constraints, a growing international digital footprint, and a post-New Year audience seeking family-friendly fare, it makes sense to keep our digital stake vital and evolving," said Hugh Masekela's daughter and event co-organiser, Pula Twala.
