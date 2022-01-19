Onthatile Sebati allegedly ordered hit on her family because she wanted freedom

BRITS - The investigating officer in the case of three youths accused of killing members of the Sebati family in Mmakau, near Brits, said the suspected mastermind allegedly ordered the hit on her family because she wanted her freedom.

Onthatile Sebati was found fit to stand trial after a social worker report recommended that she undergo mental evaluation.

Testifying during bail proceedings on Wednesday, Colonel Isaac Tlhapi told the Brits Magistrate’s Court that Sebati had confessed because she could no longer keep the secret, five years later.

The court also heard how Sebati wanted her family killed because she felt ill-treated by them.

The then-teenager reportedly enlisted the help of cousins, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone to carry out the murders.

“They sat and discussed this and she gave them the same reasons that she gave me - that she wanted freedom. The main request made to them was that they must kill the whole family and leave the young boy,” said Tlhapi.

Tlhapi said, according to him, Sebati was in a sound state of mind when she made the initial confession.

He also told the court that the Mokone cousins admitted to having knowledge of the crime when they were arrested and that accounts by all three accused corroborate one another.

The matter has been rolled over to Thursday.